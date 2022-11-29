Road Rage Investigation

ENOLA, PA – The East Pennsboro Township Police are currently investigating a road rage incident that occurred on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road, Enola, in the area of Adams Ricci Park. It was reported that on Saturday morning, November 26, at approximately 2:30 am, a female victim’s vehicle was shot numerous times by an unknown male in the intersection. The male who was operating a black SUV had turned onto 21st Street, Camp Hill, from 32nd Street coming from the Harvey Taylor Bridge Bypass. The victim got behind the suspect when turning from 32nd Street from the opposite direction onto 21st Street. The victim who was on her way home from work followed the suspect when her vehicle was shot numerous times by the suspect. The suspect vehicle continued north on East Penn Drive towards Wertzville Road. The East Pennsboro Township Police are asking anyone in the vicinity to check any and all cameras and for anyone with information to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.