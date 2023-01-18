Road Project To Impact Lancaster Area Motorists

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced there will be some traffic impacts starting Friday on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, so a contractor can perform blasting operations. The work is part of the local Walnut Street Extension Project. Weather permitting, blasting will occur between 1 – 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, through Friday, February 3. To ensure safety, the off-ramp from westbound Route 30 to westbound Route 23/Walnut Street will be closed, as will the on-ramp from eastbound Route 23/Walnut Street to westbound Route 30. During this same time, there will be rolling roadblocks of several minutes in length in both directions on Route 30 between the New Holland and Greenfield Road exits. The work is part of a local multi-modal project that includes extending Walnut Street as a new two-lane road from the Route 30 Interchange to a roundabout intersection with an extended Ben Franklin Boulevard connecting to Greenfield Road.