Road Closure Of Lancaster Street

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster will implement a long-term closure of South Duke Street beginning today to allow crews to complete storm water separation pipe installation, utility structure installation, and temporary paving restorations. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Church, South Lime, East King, and South Broad/Chesapeake Streets. Northbound traffic will be detoured via Chesapeake, South Queen, and Church Street. Local traffic will be permitted in portions of the closed area; however, through traffic will not be allowed. Motorists should follow posted detour signs and informational project signage. The closure is expected to end on March 31.