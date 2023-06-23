Road Closure Next Week Near Quarryville

LANCASTER – PennDOT is scheduled to begin a project to replace two large pipes on Route 372 (Buck Road) between Church Road and Ridge Road in East Drumore Township near Quarryville. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, June 27, and be completed by Thursday, July 27. Route 372 will be closed to through traffic. A detour will be in place using Church Road, Scotland Road and Route 222. Access to residences within the closed section of Route 372 will be maintained during the project. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.