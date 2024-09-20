Road Being Dedicated To Honor Late Lancaster County Lawmaker

LANCASTER – A highway dedication to rename a portion of Lancaster County roadway as the “Sen. Noah W. Wenger Memorial Highway” in honor of the late lawmaker’s distinguished service in the PA General Assembly and his long-time commitment to the people of Lancaster County takes place this weekend. Act 63 of 2024 designated the portion of Route 222 from the interchange with Route 30 in Manheim Township to the interchange with Interstate 76 – the PA Turnpike in East Cocalico Township as such. The dedication ceremony takes place Sunday, September 23 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Church at 1051 Landis Valley Road in Lancaster in the back parking lot near the baseball field. Wenger was elected to the PA House in 1976 and later elected in 1982 to the PA Senate where he retired from in 2006. Wenger passed away on February 28, 2024 at the age of 89.