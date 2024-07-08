RNC Reacts To Biden’s PA Visit

WASHINGTON, DC – The Republican National Committee issued a statement regarding the President’s Sunday visit to PA and “his attempts to tout his failed record.” Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said “Joe Biden only has 33% approval in the Keystone State because his policies have failed PA families. From crippling inflation and housing prices that are making life unaffordable to police shortages and deadly fentanyl that are making communities less safe, it’s no wonder why PA voters are lining up to Make America Great Again by supporting President Trump.”