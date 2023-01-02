Rising Number Of PA Abortions

HARRISBURG – The number of abortions rose in the Keystone State during the year 2021, according to figures released by the PA Department of Health. Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director for the PA Pro-Life Federation, said every abortion is a tragedy, but the increase in the number of abortions in PA is particularly disturbing. She added we need to invest more in services that empower pregnant women to make life-affirming decisions for themselves and their families. Statistics show 33,206 abortions took place in PA in 2021, an increase of 1,083 abortions over the 2020 total of 32,123. The upsurge in abortion totals appears to be driven by the ever-rising number of chemical abortions, which now outnumber surgical abortions. The Health Department states that 322 reports of complications from abortions were recorded in 2021 – an increase of nearly 35% over the previous year’s totals. Gallagher called the increase in complications from abortions “a public health problem that deserves immediate attention from Health Department officials.” She added the statistics would also be higher were it not for the many pregnancy resource centers across the state which offer everything from diapers to day care referrals, and from mentoring to maternity clothes for pregnant women in need.