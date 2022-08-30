Rioter Who Encountered Senator Gets Over 4 years In Prison

MARYLAND – A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. Authorities say Joshua Pruitt encountered then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety on Jan. 6, 2021. A Justice Department spokesman says U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt on Monday to four years and seven months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence for Pruitt. They described the aspiring Proud Boys member as an intimidating symbol of the mob that attacked the Capitol.