Right To Know Sought For PA’s State Related Universities

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill sponsored by York County Rep. Kate Klunk and Fayette County Rep. Ryan Warner that would make PA’s four state-related universities subject to the state’s Right-to-Know Law and increase transparency. Both lawmakers say it’s important that House Bill 1556 is signed into law before a vote on the funding for state-related universities is called up as Pennsylvanians deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent. Funding for Pitt, Penn State, Temple, and Lincoln Universities is one element of the 2023-24 state budget that remains outstanding. Those four state-related institutions are currently exempt from certain provisions of the state’s Right-to-Know law, unlike other universities which do fall under the law. Klunk and Warner feel PA’s state-related universities should be held to the same standards to ensure public trust. Collectively, the four state-related universities received over $600 million in state funding in the last fiscal year.