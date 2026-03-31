Right To Free Speech In Schools

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Rep. Barb Gleim has introduced legislation establishing the SPEAKS Act to protect PA students from having their right to free speech infringed upon by educational institutions. She says students are often unaware of their personal rights regarding freedom of personal expression and political speech is stifled far too often in our educational system. Infringement on first amendment rights has led to costly lawsuits aimed at our institutions when straight forward guidelines would dissuade these issues from occurring. For example, schools across the nation have increasingly denied after-school TPUSA Clubs for students, often with political bias and unfair application of district policies. Students should not be punished for having one political viewpoint if other political expression is allowed. She added we need guiding legislation so that schools know what they can and cannot do regarding personal expression by students in our primary and secondary schools. House Bill 2338 is before the PA House Education Committee.