Rigby Legislation Lends A Hand To Ukrainian Emergency Responders

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) never thought running for elected office would turn into a chance to help someone nearly 5,000 miles away. “We’re looking for ways to stand up and support Ukraine in its war with Russia,” said Rigby. “As a former police chief and volunteer firefighter, I saw an opportunity to help someone I can relate to who is a great distance from me while also giving our local municipalities a chance to do likewise.” Rigby has authored House Bill 2599, legislation that was unanimously passed Wednesday by the House Local Government Committee. The Municipal Surplus Property Disposition Act would allow donations to be made specifically to Ukraine by municipalities without being surcharged or necessitating declaration of financial loss. “While the legislation as written takes into account a broad scope of donations, my intent is to allow municipalities to gift gently-used police and fire equipment to their Ukrainian counterparts,” Rigby specified. “House Bill 2599 simply makes it easier for them to lend a long-distance hand to their brothers who can really use it.”