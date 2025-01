Ribbon Cutting Opens PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – The 2025 PA Farm Show got its official start over the weekend at the Farm Show Complex. PA Deputy Agriculture Secretary Lisa Graybeal welcomed attendees to stop by and enjoy the best of PA agriculture. The Farm Show is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. now through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Admission is free. Parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. You can find out more at their website at farmshow.pa.gov.