Ribbon Cutting For New Lancaster Pediatric Center

LANCASTER – A ribbon cutting was held for the new Penn State Health Children’s Lancaster Pediatric Center at 1430 Harrisburg Pike. The renovated, 47,000-square-foot facility is located at the site of a former Toys “R” Us retail store in Manheim Township. The facility will feature more than 40 new exam and consultation rooms that will be home to 20 pediatric specialties. It will offer residents convenient and comprehensive, high-level pediatric care in an environment designed for and dedicated to children, teens, and their families. Lancaster Pediatric Center will begin serving patients on Friday.