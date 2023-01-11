Ribbon Cutting For LifePath Christian Ministries

RED LION – LifePath Christian Ministries held a ribbon cutting at their 4th location for LifePath Thrift Stores located at 621 Lombard Road in Red Lion, York County. Donated clothing, furniture, home goods, and more which generate store sales will be put directly into providing services of food, shelter, and transformational programs for people in the community experiencing homelessness and poverty. Every $10 spent in a LifePath Thrift Store provides approximately 5 meals for neighbors in need. In 2022, LifePath provided nearly 76,000 meals and over 32,000 nights of safe, warm shelter. The other LifePath Thrift Store locations are in York City, East York, and South York.