Ribbon Cutting At New Tech Center

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Commissioners were on hand for a ribbon cutting yesterday at VisionCorps as they opened its renovated Technology & Accessibility Center. VisionCorps is a non-profit organization on a mission to empower individuals who are blind or vision-impaired to attain independence. VisionCorps President & CEO, Dennis Steiner expressed appreciation to the commissioners for supporting their work and the renovation of the center with a $100,000 grant from ARPA funding. The center is used for individual assessments of clients who are blind or have vision impairments. Clients can also use the center to try low-vision solutions and learn about technology to help. The Technology & Accessibility Center is located on the second floor of VisionCorps at 244 N. Queen Street in Lancaster. An open house will be held on Wednesday, September 6 from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome to attend to find out more about VisionCorps’ services and technology and accessibility assistance to people with low vision.