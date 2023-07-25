Reward Offered In Turkey Hill Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators involved in a burglary in Mount Joy Township on Sunday, April 30. Around 3:30 a.m. that day, police responded to the Turkey Hill at 998 North Hanover Street and found the front door had been smashed. Entry was made by two suspects. Multiple tobacco related items were stolen. Suspect 1 was a white male in his mid-to-late teens wearing a black Air Jordan sweatshirt with “Jordan” down the left sleeve. He was also wearing a black face mask, black sweatpants w/ an unknown logo on the left pant leg, black shoes, and black gloves. Suspect 2 is also a white male in his mid-to-late teens wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black face mask, and gray and white sneakers. Police are requesting the public’s help with identification. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-689-5598, ext 131 and ask to speak with Det. Chuck Tobias or call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.