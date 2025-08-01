Reward Offered In Attempted Child Luring Case

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster City-County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information on an attempted child luring in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County. A male suspect attempted to get a child to come to his vehicle near Creek Road and North Colebrook Road around 11:20 a.m. on July 24. As the child approached, the suspect placed his hands on the child and attempted to guide him into the vehicle. The child was able to safely get away from the man. Photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police Officer Brad Redinger or Detective Charles Tobias at 717-367-8481, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Tipsters can remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.