Reward For Information On Berks County Homicide Case

READING – PA State Police are offering a $5000 reward for information that solves a Berks County homicide case. On the morning of March 9, 2008, 55-year-old Gary Redner was found beaten to death on a neighbor’s property in the 400 block of Reber’s Bridge Road in Lower Heidelberg Township. Redner was Executive Vice President of Redner’s Warehouse Markets which operates stores in PA, Maryland, and Delaware. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. It is believed that Redner was confronted at the driver side of his vehicle in his own driveway, then Redner fled through a wooded area and was confronted in a neighbors driveway. $270.00 in paper currency was found inside his wallet. Redner was last seen leaving Ganley’s Pub on March 8, 2008 around 7 p.m. The pub is ¼ mile west of Redner’s home. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP Tips toll free at 1-800-472-8477. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.