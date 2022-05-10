Revoking PA Medical Marijuana Licenses With Russian Ties

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would revoke medical marijuana licenses in PA for entities with ties to Russian businesses has been introduced by Philadelphia County Rep. Danilo Burgos. The measure would ensure that Russian businesses can not profit off the medical marijuana industry in PA and will urge the Department of Health to investigate if any medical marijuana businesses in the Keystone State that may have financial ties to Russian businesses and, if so, revoke their permits. Burgos said it’s crucial that we work as a body to ensure no state government programs are utilized to benefit those who are complicit in the Russian war effort. We must take every effort to support Ukraine in their struggle against this unprovoked Russian invasion.