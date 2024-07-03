Revenue Numbers In For The End Of PA’s Fiscal Year

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Revenue reports the state ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with $45.5 billion in General Fund collections. That total is 1.9% above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date sales tax collections total $14.3 billion, which is 1.7% more than anticipated. Fiscal-year total Personal Income Tax collections were $17.9 billion, which is 0.7% below estimate. Fiscal-year totals of inheritance tax came to $1.6 billion, which is 10.5% above estimate. Realty transfer tax revenue for the fiscal-year totaled $530.8 million, which is 3.9% more than anticipated.