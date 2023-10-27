Returning The Military To Its True Mission Spotlighted

LANCASTER – The Progressive Left has been using the nation’s military as a vehicle to carry their radical social policies into all other sectors of society, but that’s not the purpose of the military. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion called “De-Woking the Pentagon: Returning The Military’s Focus To Its Mission.” The panel moderator is FRC’s Vice President for Communications, J.P. Duffy. Members of the panel includes Retired Lt. Gen. William (Jerry) Boykin, Retired Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard Rocky Rogers and Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, who serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”