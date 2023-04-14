Retirement Savings Program For Certain Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Millions of PA workers who have no opportunity to save for retirement at their place of employment would have access to a voluntary retirement savings program. Legislation is being introduced by Lackawanna County Rep. Kyle Mullins and Philadelphia County Rep. Pat Gallagher establishing the Keystone Saves program. It would allow employees to contribute to an Individual Retirement Account through an automatic payroll deduction. Under Keystone Saves, employees could set their own contribution levels; increase or decrease their deductions; make investment choices; leave the program at any time; or opt out altogether. It’s estimated there are over 2 million Pennsylvanians without access to a retirement plan. House Bill 577 is before the PA House Commerce Committee.