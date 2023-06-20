Retired Educators Get COLA After Two Decades

HARRISBURG -Legislation introduced in the PA House would give 40,000 retired educators and support professionals their first cost-of-living adjustment or COLA in more than two decades. House Bill 1415 and 1416 provide COLAs to educators and other public employees who retired prior to pension enhancements that went into effect under Act 9 of 2001. From 1968 to 2002, the General Assembly passed cost-of-living legislation every four or five years for retired public workers. The last COLA bill for pre-Act 9 retirees was passed in 2002. Bill supporters say as a result of rising inflation, the real buying power of these retirees has declined by 40% over the past two decades. Both bills are now before the PA House State Government Committee.