Retail Theft Suspects Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Two retail theft suspects are being sought by authorities in Dauphin County. On February 14, around 6:30 a.m, the two suspects allegedly stole merchandise valued at $239.00 from the CVS located in the 6000 block of Allentown Blvd in Harrisburg. Police released a photo of the suspects which can be seen below. If you have any information, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police Officer Sumski at bsumski@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or submit an anonymous tip on their Crimewatch page.