Resuming Medicaid Confronts Many In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in PA face losing free health insurance. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage have no idea that the changes are coming. That’s according to advocacy organizations who do outreach to the poor. Enforcing the eligibility rules will be a massive bureaucratic task for the new Shapiro administration. All told, state caseworkers must resume enforcing eligibility rules April 1 for more than 3.6 million people who are on Medicaid. Those who are no longer eligible — or who didn’t submit information — will be guided to low-cost programs.