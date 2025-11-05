Results From This Year’s Operation Safe Stop

HARRISBURG – State officials released the results of Operation Safe Stop aimed at enhancing school bus safety. It is a one-day targeted enforcement and education event where law enforcement and participating schools document drivers violating PA’s School Bus Stopping Law, emphasizing the frequency of these violations, and highlighting the importance of driving safely around students and school buses. This year, participating school districts and law enforcement agencies witnessed 188 violations of the law, up from the 176 reported last year. The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop, unless they encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median. If a driver is stopped by law enforcement and convicted of violating PA’s School Bus Stopping Law – the penalty is a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day license suspension. The fine increases to $300 if someone is caught by a stop arm camera.