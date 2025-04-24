Restoration Underway Of Little Conestoga Creek

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection and members of the Lancaster Clean Water Partners gathered at the Blue Green Connector Project to celebrate stream and flood plain restoration investments on the Little Conestoga Creek, including more than $4 million in state funds, through the ongoing work of a partnership led by the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation and the Steinman Foundation. The Blue Green Connector in Lancaster County is a prime example of how sustained investments through programs like Growing Greener are restoring watersheds, reducing pollution, and increasing outdoor recreational opportunities across PA’s share of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Acting DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley said DEP is proud to be part of the ongoing effort to restore Little Conestoga Creek, reduce pollution, improve flood resiliency, and create the Blue Green Connector. The project will provide environmental education in a recreational setting, strengthening the community’s connection to nature.