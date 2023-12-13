Response To Taxpayer Savings Generated By Credit Rating Upgrades/Bond Sales

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties responded to long-term savings to taxpayers of nearly $100 million as a result of recent credit upgrades and bond sales. He said the savings is a direct result of PA’s sound financial management led by Senate Republicans over the past several years. The nation’s major credit rating agencies have taken note of the fact that PA has managed its resources responsibly and avoided new long-term obligations. This further validates the hard decisions made and the fiscally responsible approach Republicans have advocated for years. He added that the state still faces financial challenges that will necessitate a disciplined approach as taxpayers expect lawmakers to manage their money wisely.