Respecting The Whistle Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Senate Bill 842, known as the Respect the Whistle Act, has been approved by the PA Senate by a bipartisan vote. While PA sports officials have had protection from assault since 1990, the bill addresses a critical gap in that protection by tackling the issue of harassment. If enacted, the measure would create a separate offense for harassment against sports officials to ensure they can do their jobs without fear. The bill does not expand the definition of harassment, but empowers law enforcement and the judicial system to determine the appropriate course of action when an individual is targeted within the profession. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Sen. Jimmy Dillon said by passing his bill we can protect officials who ensure fair play, foster sportsmanship, and keep children safe. The bill, which moves to the state House, has the support of the National Association of Sports Officials and PA Interscholastic Athletic Association.