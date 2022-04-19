Resolution Would Make PA “Hidden Heroes” State

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb is advocating for formal acknowledgement of the extraordinary work of caregivers of PA’s veterans through the Hidden Heroes Campaign. The lawmaker plans on introducing a resolution that would designate the Commonwealth as a Hidden Heroes state. Rabb said many times, a veteran’s caregiver is a spouse, parent or loved one whose lives are transformed and rearranged to help the ones who sacrificed the most for us. We need to recognize that these individuals are heroes and sacrifice more than we currently understand. The Hidden Heroes Campaign is an initiative through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation that seeks to raise awareness of the struggles of these special caregivers. It also seeks to establish a national registry where veterans and their caregivers can access resources available to them. You can find out more about the Hidden Heroes Campaign by clicking on the banner below.