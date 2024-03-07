Resolution Supports Food Freedom & Unregulated Food Production

HARRISBURG – The Libertarian Party of PA has adopted a Resolution Supporting Food Freedom and Unregulated Food Production. The resolution passed unanimously after a recent hearing in the case of Amish raw milk farmer Amos Miller took place in Lancaster. The resolution affirms the Party’s unwavering support for the rights of individuals to participate in commerce free from government interference, urges lawmakers to recognize and respect these rights, and condemns the PA Department of Agriculture and State Police for raiding Miller’s Lancaster County farm, demanding they immediately stop interfering in private food commerce. The Party’s Executive Chair, Greg Deal said they are committed to preserving the rights of individuals to purchase, sell, and consume food products of their choice, free from government interference. The raid on Miller’s farm and the seizure of his raw milk products by state agents is a violation of food freedom, and they demand an immediate end to such harassment.