Resolution Recognizes Vietnam War Veterans In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties introduced a resolution to honor the sacrifice of Vietnam War veterans by recognizing March 29, 2025 as Vietnam War Veterans Day in PA. He said for too long, Vietnam veterans bore the weight of war without the recognition and gratitude they deserved. They fought with valor and returned home not to parades, but to protests – a disgraceful injustice that must never be repeated. More than 58,000 American service members gave their lives in Vietnam and over 300,000 were wounded. March 29, 1973 marks the day when the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam. Mastriano added that March 29 is not just another day. It is a day to reflect on the price of freedom. It is a day to educate our children on the valor of those who came before them. It is a day to shake a veteran’s hand, say “thank you” and mean it.