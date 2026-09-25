Resolution Recognizes Fire Prevention Week In PA

HARRISBURG – Luzerne County Rep. Brenda Pugh has introduced House Resolution 601, recognizing Oct. 4-10, 2026, as Fire Prevention Week in PA. The resolution coincides with the 2026 National Fire Protection Association’s official Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme seeks to focus on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries and rechargeable devices such as cell phones, laptops, e-bikes, and scooters. The issue has become increasingly important as lithium-ion batteries are used in more household products. Fire officials recommend using chargers supplied or approved by the device manufacturer, charging devices on hard surfaces, unplugging devices when fully charged, and watching for warning signs such as excessive heat or damaged batteries. Pugh’s resolution encourages residents and businesses to follow fire-prevention guidance and recognizes PA’s firefighters, first responders, and others who work to prevent fires, educate the public, and respond when emergencies occur.