Resolution Proposed To Stop U.S. Steel Sale

HARRISBURG – Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns has authored an official resolution to urge Congress to oppose the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel of Japan. The Democrat lawmaker said steel production is part of the backbone of our economy and the fabric of American life. The U.S. cannot afford to be dependent on another country for its access to steel. U.S. Steel, headquartered in Pittsburgh, was founded in 1901 and has produced steel that has been used in thousands of products, from skyscrapers and bridges to automobiles and appliances. Earlier this month, Nippon Steel announced that it had secured an agreement to purchase U.S. Steel, but the deal is subject to regulatory review, hence Burns’ formal resolution. As chairman of the House Steel Caucus, Burns said the sale not only would risk union jobs, it would also put the country at the mercy of foreign whims and curtail its ability to manufacture steel when it’s needed.