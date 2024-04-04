Resolution Lifts Restrictions On Qualified CDL Drivers Ages 18-20

HARRISBURG – Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties has introduced Senate Resolution 258 which urges Congress to lift restrictions for holders of Commercial Driver Licenses who are 18-20 years old, allowing them to transport goods across state lines. Currently, the nation is facing a shortage of nearly 78,000 qualified commercially licensed drivers and the shortage is only expected to increase with the need for new drivers rising to 1.2 million over the next decade. To ensure PA’s economic security and supply chain efficiency, Rothman says we must expand the pool of qualified CDL drivers. Current federal regulations require CDL drivers to be at least 21 years old to operate in interstate commerce. Making the change at the federal level would grow the workforce, help the economy, stabilize the supply chain, and bring down the cost of good for consumers.