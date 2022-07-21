Resolution Introduced To Fight Skyrocketing Inflation

HARRISBURG – A resolution has been introduced by Rep. Bud Cook of Washington & Fayette Counties directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a review of state laws, regulations, and procedures that are impeding the supply chain and driving up costs for consumers. The latest data shows inflation is up 9.1% from last year. Cook crafted House Resolution 222 after taking part in a series of hearings hosted by the House Majority Policy Committee in June to examine inflation and its impacts on families and employers in PA. Testifiers have agreed that bad government policies, burdensome regulations, and the worker shortage are at the root of high prices and supply chain challenges. House Resolution 222 is awaiting consideration by the PA House Commerce Committee.