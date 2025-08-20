Resolution Introduced To Fight “Rain Tax”

HARRISBURG – Luzerne County Rep. Brenda Pugh introduced House Resolution 286 urging Congress to address the growing financial burden placed on local governments and residents by the federally mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System or MS4 Program. Pugh says municipalities are being forced to implement or significantly raise storm water fees to comply with this unfunded federal mandate. She added this so-called “rain tax” has placed a disproportionate burden on people and communities. The MS4 Program requires municipalities to manage and reduce storm water pollution from urban and suburban runoff. The resolution calls upon President Trump and the EPA to work with Congress to update the law. The resolution is before the PA House Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee.