Resolution Honors Penn State THON

HARRISBURG -Three PA state senators are working to honor the annual THON fundraiser led by Penn State students to support families affected by childhood cancer. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties along with Senators Wayne Langerholc and Cris Dush of Centre Counties introduced a resolution designating the week of February 13-19 as “THON Week” in PA and honoring the work of the 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who make the fundraiser possible. THON provides both emotional and financial support for families who benefit from the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. As the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world, THON has raised $240 million to help 4,800 families since its creation in 1973. THON raised more than $13 million in 2022 alone.The year-long fundraiser culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon that will take place February 17-19 at the Bryce Jordan Center.