Resolution Honors PA Military Children

HARRISBURG – PA state Senators Greg Rothman, Doug Mastriano, and Devlin Robinson are introducing Senate Resolution 248 which recognizes April as Month of the Military Child in PA to support the nearly 37,000 children who have parents currently serving in the U.S. military. The resolution also recognizes April 15, 2024, as Purple Up! For Military Kids Day in PA to encourage residents to wear purple to symbolize all branches of the military. Purple – the color of sacrifice – is a combination of Army green, Navy blue, Air Force blue, Marine red, Coast Guard blue, and the dark blue of Space Force. 80% of PA children in military families are school-aged. Frequent moves, reassignments, and parental deployments cause disruption in education and supportive networks and require frequent reintegration into new living arrangements and locations. The three senators, who are military veterans, will speak on the resolution in the PA Senate on April 8.