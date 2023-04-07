Resolution Honors Asian American/Pacific Islander Community

HARRISBURG – A resolution designating May 2023 as “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month” in PA is being introduced by Dauphin County Rep. Patty Kim. In her co-sponsorship memo, she says May is a significant month in Asian American and Pacific Islander history as it commemorates the arrival of the first Japanese immigrant to the U.S. on May 7, 1843. On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad was completed with the aid of 15,000 to 20,000 Chinese immigrants, whose labor was vital in paving the way to the American west. From serving our country in uniform, advocating for civil rights, and starting new businesses, the contributions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community touch the lives of Americans every day.