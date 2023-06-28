Resolution Examines Impact Of Housing On Health

HARRISBURG – A resolution sponsored by Lancaster County Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El that directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the impact of housing on health in PA has passed the state House. Smith-Wade-El said not only is there not enough affordable housing, but most housing dates from before 1978 and exposes residents to lead contamination, poor ventilation, and other unsafe and toxic conditions. Under H.R. 66, the committee will reach out to relevant stakeholders to gain insight on the impact housing has on residents’ health and provide recommendations for housing solutions. Collecting information on health outcomes impacted by housing will allow lawmakers to identify appropriate policy changes to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and save lives.