Resolution Examines Fund For Birth Related Neurological Injuries

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed Senate Resolution 27 to direct the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the feasibility of establishing a no-fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payments for claims brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries in PA. The study will assess the potential benefits, costs, and implementation strategies for such a fund, aiming to enhance the support system for affected families across the Commonwealth. The resolution represents a critical step toward ensuring that families affected by birth-related neurological injuries receive the support they need. The resolution awaits further action as the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee begins its study.