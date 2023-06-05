Resolution Designates “Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week” In PA

HARRISBURG – The week of June 4th through June 10th would be designated as “Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week” in PA under Senate Resolution 124, sponsored by Sen. Scott Martin, Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, and Sen. Gene Yaw, member of the PA delegation. The designation is meant to encourage all Pennsylvanians “to commemorate Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week with events, activities, and educational programs designed to raise awareness of the importance of the Chesapeake Bay to the Commonwealth, the region, and the United States.” Legislators from PA, Maryland, and Virginia worked collaboratively in seeking passage of resolutions designating the week-long recognition of the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay is the largest and most productive estuary in the United States, spanning six states and the District of Columbia. It is fed by 50 major tributaries, including the Susquehanna River, which is the largest tributary into the Bay. The Susquehanna River contributes about half of the Bay’s fresh water.