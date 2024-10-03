Resolution Calls PIAA To Hold Separate Playoffs For Public & Private Schools

HARRISBURG – A resolution was approved by the PA House Commerce Commitee urging the PA Interscholastic Athletic Association to establish separate playoffs and championships for public schools and private/charter schools. Bill sponsor, Centre County Rep. Scott Conklin said he introduced H.R. 443 to encourage the PIAA to reform a system that gives private school athletes an unfair advantage over their public school counterparts, both on the field and beyond. Conklin said unlike public schools, which must recruit student athletes from within their district’s geographic boundaries, private and charter schools can hand-select the best athletes from anywhere they choose, leading to an unfair advantage over public schools. He added the PIAA has the authority to make the change and he hopes this resolution will bring them closer to doing so.