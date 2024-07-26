Resolution Calls For Select Committee To Probe Trump Assassination Attempt

HARRISBURG – Last week a resolution was introduced calling for formation of a House Select Committee to probe the actions and response of state and local law enforcement relative to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., earlier this month. Tragically, one man died and two others were critically wounded in the incident. Under House Resolution 501, the select committee would be comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats, who would be charged with probing how state and local law enforcement planned, responded to and coordinated with federal agencies at the Trump campaign event on July 13. The goal is not to assign blame but to give state and local law enforcement a voice so we can collectively identify what happened and learn to improve upon current practices. As a major political battleground state, our Commonwealth will likely see many high-level campaign events during the remainder of the 2024 election season. The effort will also help prepare for events the state will host in 2026 as part of the nation’s Semiquincentennial. A report from the select committee would be due no later than Nov. 30.