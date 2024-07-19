Resolution Calls For Committee To Investigate Assassination Attempt

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Bryan Cutler has introduced House Resolution 501 to form a House Select Committee to probe the actions and response of state and local law enforcement relative to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The bipartisan Select Committee on the Trump Assassination Attempt, to be comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats, would be charged with probing how state and local law enforcement planned, responded, and coordinated with federal agencies at the Trump campaign event on July 13. A report from the committee would be due no later than Nov. 30. Cutler said one Pennsylvanian died and two were critically wounded as an assassin nearly took the life of a former president and the nominee of a major political party in the upcoming election. We must ask the questions of why and what we can do to prevent this from happening in the future. The select committee would be charged to work with state and local agency partners to identify how best practices can be updated, implemented, and successfully deployed across law enforcement entities to ensure the safety and security of the public and highly visible individuals visiting PA. Cutler added the purpose of the committee is not to assign blame, but rather give state and local law enforcement a voice so we can collectively identify what happened and learn to improve upon current practices.