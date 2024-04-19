Resolution Bans House Members With Active Arrest Warrants From Remote Voting

HARRISBURG – Fayette County Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for legislation that would amend the PA House General Operating Rules to prohibit a House member from voting remotely if they are incarcerated or if there is an active warrant for their arrest. Grimm Krupa says “Rep. Boyle has an active warrant for his arrest. He is not in a position to properly represent his constituents. Rather than place Rep. Boyle on leave, House Democrats voted to allow him to continue voting even though his location is not known.” She added that “remote voting was not created to allow members with arrest warrants to continue to solidify their party’s razor-thin majority.”