Resignation Brings PA House To A Tie

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Democrat is leaving the PA House amid a budget stalemate. Allegheny County Rep. Sara Innamorato’s resignation Wednesday tilts the razor-thin majority her party has claimed in the chamber to a tie. Innamorato is running to serve as the Allegheny County executive. A special election for her seat is scheduled for Sept. 19, a week before the House is expected to return to session. Democrats have used their new-found power this year to advance a number of the caucus’ priorities, from gun control to broader protections for LGBTQ people. In November, Democrats flipped the number of districts needed to control the state House. It was their first claim to the majority in 12 years, with a 102 to 101 margin. With Innamorato’s resignation, membership stands at 101 Democrats and 101 Republicans.