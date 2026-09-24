Requiring Police At Vehicle Crashes

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Jose Giral plans to introduce legislation requiring police to report to the scene of vehicle crashes. Current law outlines specific instances which require police to investigate a reported crash, including cases where there are injuries or extensive vehicle damage. However, the term “investigate” is not clearly defined, meaning it is not necessarily a requirement for officers to physically be present on the scene. Giral says the lack of police presence at crash sites is a dangerous issue due to the possibility for physical altercations. Further, when police are not present to record the circumstances of the crash, the system is subject to insurance fraud, often complicated by conflicting accounts from the drivers involved. His proposal requires a law enforcement officer to physically report to the scene of all reported vehicle crashes. Regardless of how minor they may appear, a police presence offers stability in such situations.