Republicans Unveil Legislation To Combat Deadly “Tranq” Epidemic

HARRISBURG – PA House Republicans plan to introduce a package of bills to combat the deadly “Tranq” drug epidemic impacting the Commonwealth. Tranq is an animal tranquilizer officially called Xylazine that is being laced into street narcotics like fentanyl. The package will be introduced during Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week in PA to draw attention to the crisis and the crucial role awareness and education play in combating the problem. Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the American public of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine.